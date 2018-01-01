A man is dead after a car veered off the road and rolled in a ditch in the Don Valley early New Year's Day, Toronto police say.
Acting Staff Sgt. Murray Campbell, of Toronto Police's Traffic Services, said police received a call about a single vehicle rollover near Bayview Avenue and Pottery Road at 1:26 a.m. on Monday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Car badly damaged
Campbell said police are trying to identify the man. The vehicle had no other occupants, he said.
Police are also trying to determine if alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.
The man is Toronto's first traffic death of 2018.
Shortly after the crash, police said in a tweet that the car was badly damaged.
Police closed roads near the crash to allow officers to investigate, but they have since been reopened.
