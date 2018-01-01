A man is dead after a car veered off the road and rolled in a ditch in the Don Valley early New Year's Day, Toronto police say.

Acting Staff Sgt. Murray Campbell, of Toronto Police's Traffic Services, said police received a call about a single vehicle rollover near Bayview Avenue and Pottery Road at 1:26 a.m. on Monday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Car badly damaged

Campbell said police are trying to identify the man. The vehicle had no other occupants, he said.

Toronto paramedics talk at the scene of a fatal crash in Toronto on New Year's Day. The man in the car that rolled over has been pronounced dead. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Police are also trying to determine if alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The man is Toronto's first traffic death of 2018.

Shortly after the crash, police said in a tweet that the car was badly damaged.

Police closed roads near the crash to allow officers to investigate, but they have since been reopened.

Police taped off the area and closed roads near the scene to allow officers to reconstruct the crash, but the roads have since reopened. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

