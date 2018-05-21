Man shot near downtown restaurant on Sunday night dies in hospital
Wellington Street is closed from Yonge to Bay Streets as homicide detectives investigate
A man is dead after a shooting near Yonge and Wellington streets on Sunday night, Toronto police say.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
Police have not released the man's name or age.
Police said they received a call about the sound of gunshots outside a restaurant at about 9 p.m. People were reported to be running from the scene.
Upon arrival, they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in critical condition.
Toronto Paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre, where he died of his injuries. He is believed to be in his 30s.
Police said there appeared to be evidence of gunfire near a garage in the area.
Three suspects, believed to be armed with handguns, were witnessed getting into a small, dark car that fled westbound on Wellington Street.
Wellington is closed from Yonge Street to Bay Street as detectives investigate.
SOUND OF GUNSHOTS: <br>Yonge St + Wellington St<br>-3 suspects involved<br>-All suspects armed with guns<br>-Suspects last seen fleeing the area in a small black car<br>-w/b Wellington St<br>-EMS is with victim<br>^dh—@TPSOperations