Man shot near downtown restaurant on Sunday night dies in hospital

A man is dead after a shooting near Yonge and Wellington streets on Sunday night, Toronto police say.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Police have not released the man's name or age.

Police said they received a call about the sound of gunshots outside a restaurant at about 9 p.m. People were reported to be running from the scene.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in critical condition.

Toronto Paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre, where he died of his injuries. He is believed to be in his 30s.

Police said there appeared to be evidence of gunfire near a garage in the area.

Wellington Street is closed between Yonge and Bay. Access to the parking garage has also been restricted. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

Three suspects, believed to be armed with handguns, were witnessed getting into a small, dark car that fled westbound on Wellington Street.

Wellington is closed from Yonge Street to Bay Street as detectives investigate.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times and was in "very, very serious condition," Const. David Hopkinson said. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)