A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Lawrence Market area early Saturday.

Toronto police said they received a call about the sound of gunshots at 25 Henry Lane Terrace, near The Esplanade and Lower Jarvis Street, at about 12:31 a.m.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said screaming and yelling were heard. He declined to say if the shooting occurred inside or outside an apartment building.

Toronto police were called to the scene because of the sound of gunshots. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a body of a man who had suffered trauma. He was pronounced dead on scene. The man's age was not released.

Toronto police's homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

The death is Toronto's 61st homicide of 2017.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).