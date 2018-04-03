Man found dead in Toronto's Port Lands area

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead in an industrial part of the Port Lands on Tuesday morning.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police received a call at 7:47 a.m. about an unconscious man lying on the ground at 575 Commissioners St., near Leslie Street.

When police arrived, Sidhu said the man was found without vital signs.

Emergency crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

Sidhu said police do not know if the death is suspicious or the result of an industrial accident.

Police have identified the man, but are not releasing his name and age until next of kin have been notified.