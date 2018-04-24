Man, 20, dead after hit-and-run on Highway 404, police say

A man, 20, who was walking on Highway 404 is dead after he was hit by a vehicle that failed to remain on the scene on Monday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police believe the driver could have done little to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for OPP's Highway Safety Division, said Tuesday the man was struck on the highway north of Major Mackenzie Drive East at about 10:30 p.m. The vehicle that hit him was travelling northbound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

Police said they want to speak to the driver.

Collision damaged front, right side of car

The impact of the collision likely caused "significant" damage to the front and right side of his or her vehicle, Schmidt said.

"We are appealing for the driver of that vehicle to come forward," he said.

"Investigators do not believe that there was anything the driver could have done to avoid this collision. It was 10:30 p.m. It was dark."

Debris from the collision was strewn across the highway.

Schmidt said the man's family deserves answers and a statement from the driver could provide important details.

Anyone who saw the collision, or cars in the area at the time, or who has dashboard camera video, is urged to call the OPP's Aurora detachment at (905) 841-5777.