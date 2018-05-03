Man in 50s dies after industrial accident in North York

A man in his 50s has died after an industrial accident in North York Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police received a call just before 1 p.m., about a man having fallen at an industrial site near Eddystone Avenue and Oakdale Road, Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto.

Toronto Paramedics spokesperson Steve Henderson said the man was breathing when he was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Three hours later, police tweeted that the victim had been pronounced dead. A Ministry of Labour investigation has been launched, the tweet added.

Toronto Fire said the man fell off either a ladder or a forklift while painting at White Gold Food, a food manufacturing company that produces Indian frozen snacks and sweets.

Henderson confirmed the man "fell from a height," but said there were conflicting reports on whether he was on a forklift or ladder.