Peel police say a 60-year-old Toronto man is dead after being struck by a trailer in a Mississauga industrial accident.

Police say they received a call about the incident at 7:12 p.m.

Officers arrived at a loading dock in the area of Airport and Drew roads.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police say they are making efforts to notify next of kin. 

The Ministry of Labour will investigate. 