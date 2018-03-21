Peel police say a 60-year-old Toronto man is dead after being struck by a trailer in a Mississauga industrial accident.

Police say they received a call about the incident at 7:12 p.m.

Officers arrived at a loading dock in the area of Airport and Drew roads.

#PRP on scene of an industrial accident in area of Airport/Drew Rd in #Mississauga. Victim struck by a trailer. Call came in 7:12pm — @PeelPoliceMedia

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are making efforts to notify next of kin.

The Ministry of Labour will investigate.