York Regional Police's homicide unit is investigating a deadly stabbing in Richmond Hill.

Paramedics with York Region say they were called to the scene on Redstone Road in the Elgin Mills Road and Highway 404 area just after 9:30 p.m.

That's where police say a man was found with stab wounds outside of a vehicle. 

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition but was pronounced dead in hospital. 

There is no suspect description yet, and no arrests have been made.