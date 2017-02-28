York Regional Police's homicide unit is investigating a deadly stabbing in Richmond Hill.

Paramedics with York Region say they were called to the scene on Redstone Road in the Elgin Mills Road and Highway 404 area just after 9:30 p.m.

That's where police say a man was found with stab wounds outside of a vehicle.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition but was pronounced dead in hospital.

YRP advising police presence in the area of Elgin Mills & Leslie, Richmond Hill for suspicious death investigation. — @YRPDutyOffice

Paramedics with York Region say they were called to the scene in the Elgin Mills Road and Highway 404 area just after 9:30 p.m. (John Hanley / Freelance)

There is no suspect description yet, and no arrests have been made.