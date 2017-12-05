One man is dead after a construction accident involving a forklift Tuesday afternoon in Mississauga, Peel police say.
Police responded to a call just before 4 p.m. near Lakeshore Road West and Pine Avenue North and found a male victim without vital signs. He has since been pronounced dead.
Police say the man was operating a forklift to move construction materials when the machine tipped over and crushed him.
There are no other reported injuries.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified and is investigating.
