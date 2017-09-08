A man in his 30s is dead after an incident in an elevator shaft in downtown Toronto Friday afternoon.

Toronto police and paramedics responded to the construction site of a new building on St. George Street near College and Beverly streets, for an industrial accident.

Paramedics say a male patient was critically injured when a large piece of equipment fell on him.

Police confirm the man was working on an elevator shaft.

INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT

St George & Russel, man injured in elevator shaft, no info as to extent, St George SB CLOSED at Harbord #GO1626338 ^cb — @TPSOperations

The man in his 30s was pronounced dead on scene, says paramedics.

A second worker has suffered minor injuries and has been transported to local hospital.

Police are still on scene investigating to determine what happened on the site.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.