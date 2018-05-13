Man in his 20s dead after falling from electrical tower in Toronto

A man in his 20s is dead after he fell about six metres to the ground from an electrical tower early Sunday in Toronto, paramedics say.

Paramedics said they were called to the scene near the intersection of Ronald and Castlefield Avenues at 6:15 a.m.

The man is believed to have climbed the tower and fell after there was a small flash or explosion, according to Dave Viljakainen, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services.

The man was pronounced dead on the ground near the intersection.