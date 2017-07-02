A man is dead after being shot in Regent Park on Sunday night.

Paramedics said they responded to the corner of Dundas and Parliament streets shortly after 9 p.m., where a man, believed to be in his 20s, was found shot in the torso and without vital signs.

Duty officer Greg Murphy told CBC Toronto that paramedics attempted to perform CPR on the man at the scene and rushed him to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

At least 10 shell casings were found at the scene.

Rob Vellone lives in a condominium building nearby and said he rushed out to his balcony after hearing at least 10 shots ring out.

When he looked down, he said he saw a man getting inside the passenger's side of a black SUV, which quickly sped away from the scene.

Moments later, he said a few young women rushed over to check on the victim and yelled for someone to call 911.

"In the time we've been here, nothing like this has happened that we've seen," he told CBC Toronto.

"I still have faith in the neighbourhood... This kind of thing can happen anywhere in the city."

Toronto police say homicide investigators have taken over the investigation.