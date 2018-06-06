Man dead after shooting in Etobicoke

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Etobicoke.

Police said a call came in around 11:30 p.m. ET about gunshots heard on Bradham Path in the Islington Avenue and Birmingham Street area.



When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unconscious man, police said. EMS and fire crews arrived on the scene to treat the victim, who was rushed to a trauma centre. Police later confirmed the man died from his injuries.