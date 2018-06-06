Skip to Main Content
Man dead after shooting in Etobicoke

Notifications

Man dead after shooting in Etobicoke

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Etobicoke.
CBC News ·
Police are investigating after a shooting in Toronto's west end. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Etobicoke.

Police said a call came in around 11:30 p.m. ET about gunshots heard on Bradham Path in the Islington Avenue and Birmingham Street area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unconscious man, police said. EMS and fire crews arrived on the scene to treat the victim, who was rushed to a trauma centre. Police later confirmed the man died from his injuries.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us