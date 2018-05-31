Man dead after shooting at Yonge-Dundas Square

One man is dead after being shot several times in Yonge-Dundas Square late Wednesday night.

Police and paramedics were called to the area shortly after 11 p.m. for reports of gunshots, according to Toronto police Det. Steve Henkel.

They found a male suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a local trauma centre where he died of his injuries, Henkel told CBC video producer Tony Smyth.

Officers were at the scene interviewing witnesses and looking for security camera footage from nearby businesses.

"Obviously, in the heart of Yonge-Dundas Square, there's a lot of video," Henkel said.

He asked that anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting to call the homicide squad at 416-808-7400 or 52 Division at 416-808-5200.