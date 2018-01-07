One person is dead after an overnight fire in a high-rise apartment complex on Sunday in Belleville, about two hours east of downtown Toronto.

At about 3:30 a.m., firefighters and paramedics were called to the 15-storey building on Bridge Street West, where they discovered a "large structure fire," Belleville police said in a news release.

Paramedics rushed one man to hospital, where he later died. Police did not release any further details about the victim, adding that more information would not be made available until the victim's family has been notified.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is participating in a joint investigation with Belleville police into the circumstances of the blaze, according to Staff Sgt. Julie Forestell.

A postmortem is scheduled in the coming days.