Man dead after being struck by falling scaffolding downtown was not a worker, police say

A man who died Friday after being struck by falling scaffolding amid a windstorm in Toronto was not a worker, police say.

Police were called to the scene near the corner of Yonge and College streets around 5:45 p.m. for what was believed to be an industrial accident. They originally said no emergency services were called and that the man may have been taken to a hospital by colleagues.

The Ministry of Labour had been called in. But on Saturday, police tweeted an investigation revealed the man was in fact a citizen who was in a laneway at the time of the incident.

Officers were across the street at the time of the incident and responded immediately, police said Saturday.

The victim's name has not been released. It's unclear whether the incident was related to the powerful winds that hit the Toronto area Friday evening.