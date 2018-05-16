Man critically injured in hit-and-run near Mississauga mall, police say
Police say they are looking for black BMW 3 Series car with front-end damage
A man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a motorist who fled the scene in Mississauga on Wednesday.
Peel Regional police say the incident happened around 2 p.m. outside of Dixie Outlet Mall, near South Service Road and Haig Boulevard.
Officers say the victim was rushed to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.
Police describe the suspect's vehicle as a black BMW 3 Series sedan. It's believed the vehicle has front-end damage.
The Major Collision Bureau is investigating.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PRP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PRP</a> in the area of South Service Road and Haig Boulevard for a pedestrian struck, vehicle did not remain on scene. Male victim transported to trauma centre with serious injuries, call received at 1:20p.m. <a href="https://t.co/kV6cwCKB69">pic.twitter.com/kV6cwCKB69</a>—@PeelPoliceMedia