Skip to Main Content
Man critically injured in hit-and-run near Mississauga mall, police say

Notifications

New

Man critically injured in hit-and-run near Mississauga mall, police say

Peel Regional Police say a diver hit a pedestrian in Mississauga then fled the scene in their black BMW sedan on Wednesday.

Police say they are looking for black BMW 3 Series car with front-end damage

CBC News ·
Peel Regional Police say a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run incident in Mississauga on Wednesday. (Peel Regional Police)

A man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a motorist who fled the scene in Mississauga on Wednesday.

Peel Regional police say the incident happened around 2 p.m. outside of Dixie Outlet Mall, near South Service Road and Haig Boulevard.

Officers say the victim was rushed to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.

Police describe the suspect's vehicle as a black BMW 3 Series sedan. It's believed the vehicle has front-end damage.

The Major Collision Bureau is investigating.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us