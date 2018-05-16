Man critically injured in hit-and-run near Mississauga mall, police say

A man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a motorist who fled the scene in Mississauga on Wednesday.

Peel Regional police say the incident happened around 2 p.m. outside of Dixie Outlet Mall, near South Service Road and Haig Boulevard.

Officers say the victim was rushed to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.

Police describe the suspect's vehicle as a black BMW 3 Series sedan. It's believed the vehicle has front-end damage.

The Major Collision Bureau is investigating.