A man in his 30s is in critical condition after an industrial accident near Yonge-Dundas Square Friday afternoon.

Toronto Paramedics say around 12:50 p.m. they responded to a call about a male who fell from a height at the Eaton Centre mall.

First responders say a witness reported in a 911 call that the man fell approximately seven metres (25 feet).

Paramedics say they transported the man to a local hospital in life threatening condition.