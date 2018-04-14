Skip to Main Content
Man in his 60s in critical condition after Scarborough house fire

A man in his 60s was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition early Saturday after a house caught fire in Scarborough.

3 other people managed to get out safely, were treated at the scene, fire chief says

A man in his 60s was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition early Saturday after a house caught fire in Scarborough.

The man was found without vital signs, according to James Burgin, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services. 

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said three other people were in the house at the time of the fire but managed to get out safely and were treated at the scene.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in a single detached house on Earlton Road, near Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue East, at about 12:55 a.m.

Flames were visible through the roof and the roof partially collapsed in the fire.

Despite heavy smoke and flames, crews entered the house, found and rescued one person, Pegg said.

The fire is under control, but its cause is not known.

Fire investigators are on the scene to determine the cause, origin and circumstances of the fire.

