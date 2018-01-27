A man in his 30 was seriously injured in a crash between a dump truck and a SUV early Saturday, according to Toronto police and paramedics.

Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police received a call about the crash in the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East at about 1:15 a.m.

Jamie Rodgers, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, said the man was taken to hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition.

The intersection, which was closed to allow officers to investigate, has been opened.

This dump truck was involved in a crash at Victoria Park Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East. It sustained less damage than the minivan in the early morning collision. (Yanjun Li/CBC)