Toronto police are investigating after a man collapsed and died in an elevator at a downtown building on Friday morning.

Police were called to the area of Adelaide Street West and Widmer Street just after 6 a.m.

A bystander called police after seeing a man who collapsed in an elevator, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto.

Either the caller or another bystander performed CPR on the man, who was unresponsive, she said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Toronto paramedics.

Police are treating the death as suspicious.