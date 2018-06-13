Man, 50, charged with assaulting pregnant woman in Eaton Centre

A 50-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman at the Eaton Centre on the weekend.

The woman was waiting near a washroom in the mall shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Saturday when the suspect reportedly walked by and hit her in the stomach, Toronto police said in a news release on Wednesday.

She was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect, of no fixed address, was identified by police after they released a security camera image.

The man is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm and is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.