Man, 21, charged in Toronto playground shooting that injured 2 girls

A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in a Scarborough playground in the east end of Toronto that injured two young girls.

Sheldon Eriya, 21, of Markham, Ont., was arrested on Friday in Pickering, Ont. Toronto police said in a news release on Saturday. He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Saturday morning.

Eriya has been charged with:

discharge firearm.

two counts of attempted murder.

two counts of aggravated assault.

possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine.

possession of proceeds of crime.

Police said in the release they would like to thank the community for being "extremely helpful" in the investigation.