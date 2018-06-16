Man, 21, charged in Toronto playground shooting that injured 2 girls
A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in a Scarborough playground in the east end of Toronto that injured two young girls.
Sheldon Eriya, 21, of Markham, Ont., was arrested on Friday in Pickering, Ont. Toronto police said in a news release on Saturday. He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Saturday morning.
Eriya has been charged with:
- discharge firearm.
- two counts of attempted murder.
- two counts of aggravated assault.
- possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine.
- possession of proceeds of crime.
Police said in the release they would like to thank the community for being "extremely helpful" in the investigation.