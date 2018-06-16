Skip to Main Content
Man, 21, charged in Toronto playground shooting that injured 2 girls

A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in a Scarborough playground in the east end of Toronto that injured two young girls.

Sheldon Eriya faces attempted murder charges after girls, aged 5 and 9, found with gunshot wounds

Sheldon Eriya, 21, of Markham, Ont., has been arrested and charged with seven offences in connection with a Scarborough playground shooting that injured two young girls. (Toronto Police Service)

Sheldon Eriya, 21, of Markham, Ont., was arrested on Friday in Pickering, Ont. Toronto police said in a news release on Saturday. He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Saturday morning.

Eriya has been charged with:

  • discharge firearm.
  • two counts of attempted murder.
  • two counts of aggravated assault.
  • possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine.
  • possession of proceeds of crime.

Police said in the release they would like to thank the community for being "extremely helpful" in the investigation.

