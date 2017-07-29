Toronto resident Kevin Khemraj Deonath is charged with 2nd-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Roy Khan.

Police say they arrested the 29-year-old man in Markham on Friday without incident.

York Regional Police received a call about an injured person on Tall Grass Trail, near Highway 7 and Pine Valley Drive at around 7:00 a.m on Friday.

Paramedics transported Khan to the hospital where he was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died from his injuries at around 1:00 p.m.

Deonath is in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing next week.