A Toronto man, 55, is charged with eight offences in an ongoing child sexual abuse investigation, police say.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday after child exploitation investigators obtained a search warrant in the York area, near Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

Police allege in 2012 the man was working at Toronto Western Hospital where he met a woman and befriended her child.

He reportedly showed pornography to the child, sexually assaulted the victim and had inappropriate communications with the child, according to a news release Thursday.

The accused has been charged with invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, sexual assault, making sexually explicit material available to a child, luring a child under 18, attempting to make child pornography, making child pornography and breach of prohibition order.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Monday.