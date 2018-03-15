A 29-year-old man charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of a mother and two of her children in Ajax, Ont., made a brief appearance in an Oshawa courtroom on Thursday.

Cory Fenn, who appeared to have a black eye and blood on his face, didn't have a lawyer with him. His next court appearance was set for the morning of March 29.

On Thursday morning, Durham police identified the victims as:

Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39.

Roy Pejcinovski, 15.

Venallia Pejcinovski, 13.

Fenn was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder after the mother and her son were found dead in a home late Wednesday morning, and also one count of attempted murder in connection with her daughter's critical injuries.

The daughter died Wednesday evening in hospital, and the charges were updated Thursday morning, according to Durham Regional Police Const. George Tudos.

Tudos said Thursday the accused had a relationship with the mother, but is not the father of the children.

A third sibling, a girl who was not at home at the time of the incident, was found safe, Tudos said.

Police called to home Wednesday morning

Police were called to the home on Hilling Drive, near Lake Driveway West and Westney Road South, at 11 a.m. ET Wednesday.

A friend of the mother had checked on her and was met at the door by a man, now identified as Fenn, who refused to let her in. Fenn left in a vehicle.

Durham police's tactical support unit arrested Fenn at an Oshawa home after a search. Officers also located an unoccupied vehicle in the area of Brock Road and Highway 401 that Fenn is believed to have been driving.

During a news conference Thursday morning, Tudos said the victims were all suffering from "obvious signs of trauma," but would not speak on the cause of their deaths. Post-mortems are scheduled for all three, he said.

'I'm in shock'

Peter MacInnis, president of the Don Mills Flyers, told CBC Toronto on Wednesday night that Roy Pejcinovski played for the hockey club, and was "an elite athlete, [a] great kid" who played goalie the past five years.

Roy would have been eligible and a high pick for the OHL draft next year, according to MacInnis.

"I'm in shock. I can't believe it, quite frankly," MacInnis said.

"I've been watching the kid play in our rinks since he's nine years old, and then all of a sudden he's not there. It's tough."

The Don Mills Flyers are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Bantam goaltender Roy Pejcinovski. Roy was an outstanding goalie, teammate, and above all person. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Pejcinovski family at this time. An official release will be posted tomorrow. <a href="https://t.co/1jKzE3Nl3T">pic.twitter.com/1jKzE3Nl3T</a> —@DMFlyersAAA

Boy, father were close, coach says

MacInnis said the boy was close to his father, who used to stand with MacInnis and the general manager to watch games.

"They're huge supporters of each other," MacInnis said. "They adore each other."

He said the boy's parents were no longer together, which was difficult on the boy.

"But he and his dad are really tight, and I'm sure the dad right now is absolutely destroyed."