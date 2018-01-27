Peel police have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of a woman in Mississauga last year.

Yunying Pan, 40, was last heard from at about 6 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2017, according to Peel Regional Police. She lived in the area of Hurontario Street and Ceremonial Drive.

In the days after Pan was reported missing, police appealed to the public for help in finding her Lexus SUV, which was also missing.

A Mississauga man, 50, was arrested and charged with killing Pan on Friday. Police have not found her remains.

The man is expected to appear in a Brampton court on Saturday.

Anyone with potentially useful information is asked to contact Peel police investigators or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.