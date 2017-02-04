A Toronto man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of Oshawa mother Cotie Weekley.

Weekley was found dead in a north Oshawa home on Jan. 23. A man was found at the scene with self-inflicted wounds and taken to hospital.

Durham Region police said on Saturday that same man — Wesley Guzylak, 31 — has now been charged in Weekley's death.

Police said Guzylak was in a relationship with Weekley. He was released from a Toronto hospital on Friday and had a bail hearing Saturday morning in Oshawa.

Weekley left behind young daughter

Weekley was an employee of Moose Pub and Grill in Port Perry before her death. Manager Jamie Young previously told CBC Toronto that her staff were "in shock" at the murder.

The restaurant is raising money to help support Weekley's eight-year-old daughter, and a GoFundMe page has collected more than $12,000 in donations.

"Cotie was a happy, kind, and generous mother; a sister, a daughter, and a friend to many," reads a statement on the page. "She will be sorely missed."

Upon hearing of the first-degree murder charges, Young expressed a sense of relief.

"We're just happy to hear it's finally happened," she said on Saturday.