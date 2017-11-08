A man has been rushed to hospital after reports of an assault in an apartment building in St. James Town Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they were called about an assault inside a building at Wellesley and Ontario streets just before 3 p.m.

Update: units have located the susp, now in custody. The vic has been rushed to hospital via emerg run. Awaiting update on condition. ^adc — @TPSOperations

When officers arrived they found a man without vital signs. Police say the man worked in the building, but cannot confirm in what capacity.

Toronto paramedics also responded to the call about an assault, and say they rushed a male patient to a trauma centre in life threatening condition.

Paramedics told CBC Toronto that they found no signs of trauma on the patient, and said they believe the patient was not assaulted, but had collapsed.

Toronto police spokesperson Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says the suspect in the attack initially fled the scene but has since been arrested.