A man has been arrested after a string of small fires downtown early Wednesday morning.

Toronto police Const. Caroline de Kloet said there were six fires between 4 a.m. and 5:15 a.m.

During that time there were four garbage fires, one mattress set on fire, and one fire causing damage to the Church of Holy Trinity, near the Eaton Centre.

The other fires were in the same area near George and Gerrard Streets and Dalhousie and Gould Streets.

Police said the suspect is facing multiple charges, including arson, following the incidents.

There were no injuries and only minor damage as a result of the fires, according to police.

Police believe the fires are connected.