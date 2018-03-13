Toronto police have arrested a man after an early morning fire sent one person to hospital with serious injuries and displaced at least a dozen residents of a midtown building.

The fire at 1989 Yonge Street left one cat dead.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police are investigating the man in his 30s in relation to the fire.

Fire crews were called to the low-rise building, which has a Rogers retail outlet at street level and two floors of apartments above, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They found a fire on the second floor.

The fire at 1989 Yonge Street has displaced at least a dozen residents. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Despite knocking down the blaze quickly, several apartment units have been deemed unlivable, District Chief Stephan Powell told CBC Toronto.

Many of the eight residential units sustained some damage, Powell said. Some units just have minor smoke damage, while others were damaged by fire.

Between 12 and 15 occupants have been displaced, he said.

Cause of blaze unknown

Paramedics said one patient was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Anytime somebody has a fire in the middle of the night and you become displaced it can be very tough because it's your home, that's where you sleep, that's where your belongings are, that's where you start your day from," Powell said. "It can be quite a traumatic experience."

Yonge Street was closed in both directions at the height of the blaze but has since reopened, Powell said.

Powell said it was too early to speculate about the cause of the blaze. Investigators with the Toronto Fire Service and the Ontario fire marshal's office are expected to attend the scene later this morning.