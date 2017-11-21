A man has been arrested after he was seen on top of a moving GO train on its way to Barrie, York regional police say.

Metrolinx was notified by a witness who reported seeing a man on top of the moving train at York University GO Station, said Anne Marie Aikins, spokesperson for Metrolinx.

The train was stopped and transit safety officers removed the man from the train at York University GO Station at 4:00 p.m..

"It is illegal and extremely dangerous," said Aikins.

The train was on its way to Allandale Waterfront GO Station, where it was scheduled to arrive at 5:18 p.m.

GO Transit estimated a delay of up to 25 minutes at Rutherford.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was checked for injuries, police say.