Peel police have arrested a Brampton man after a dog was left so badly injured at a restaurant patio that it had to be euthanized.

The 29-year-old has been charged with one count of cruelty to animals and is scheduled to appear in court on June 8, 2017. Police are still hoping the public can help identify a second suspect.

Around 3 a.m on April 15, police allege two men were on a patio in the Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway area with a Yorkshire terrier. After staying there "for several hours," the pair left around 10:45 a.m. and left the dog behind, police said in a previous news release.

Staff members found the dog "severely injured" and took the animal to a veterinary hospital where it was put down "due to the serious extent of [its] injuries."

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 904-453-2121, ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.