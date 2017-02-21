Toronto police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting four children throughout the 1980s.

Police say a man sexually assaulted two boys and two girls on multiple occasions between 1981 and 1987. The children were between the ages of five and 12 at the time of the assaults.

On Monday, police arrested a Mississauga man who is now facing eight charges, including sexual intercourse with a female under fourteen, three counts of sexual assault, indecent assault on a female, indecent assault on a male, and two counts of buggery.

"Buggery" is a historic prohibition that was re-named "anal intercourse" in 1988. The age of consent was also lowered at that time from 21 to 18.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).