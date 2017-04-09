A man charged with second-degree murder in the death of his pregnant wife in Pickering, Ont., appeared in court on Sunday via video link.

Nicholas Tyler Baig, 25, was remanded into custody and is due back in court on April 13, according to Staff Sgt. Peter Cousins, spokesperson for the Durham Regional Police Service.

Baig is suspected of killing Arianna Goberdhan, 27, of Ajax, who was nine months pregnant. Police said her unborn baby did not survive.

Durham Regional Police taped off the home where the body of Arianna Goberdhan, 27, of Ajax, was found on Friday evening. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

Officers arrested Baig at a home in Markham on Saturday evening after hours of searching and a public appeal for him to contact police.

A warrant for his arrest had been issued by police earlier on Saturday.

Police have not said whether they have recovered his vehicle. He was last seen driving a 2015 black Infiniti with the licence plate BVBP480.

On Friday night, Durham police found the body of Goberdhan in a Pickering home with "obvious signs of trauma." The home is located on Winville Road, near Taunton and Brock Roads.

Police said they had received a call about a domestic disturbance at the residence.

Goberdhan was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not said how she died.

Durham Regional Police have not said how Arianna Goberdhan, 27, died but they said her body was found with 'obvious signs of trauma.' (Keith Burgess/CBC)

On Saturday, neighbour Govindar Jit, who lives in the area, told CBC Toronto that news of the death was "shocking."

"They seemed like a really nice family," Jit said.

Anyone with information about the sudden death is urged to call Det. Short (ext. 5401) or Det. Horrocks (ext. 5418) of the DRPS Major Crime - Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520.

Goberdhan's death marks Durham region's fifth homicide of the year.