Man, 76, dies after being hit by van crossing street in North York

Toronto police say a 76-year-old man has died after he was hit by a van while crossing a busy street in a northwest area of the city.

It happened last Thursday in North York, where police say the man was attempting to cross Wilson Avenue just west of Julian Road.

They say he was hit by a Mercedes Sprinter van and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He died in hospital two days later.

Traffic Services are still investigating the collision and it's too soon to know if charges will be laid, Staff Sgt. Suzanne Redman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

