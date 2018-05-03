Skip to Main Content
Man, 65, without vital signs after industrial accident in North York

Toronto police say emergency medical services are performing CPR on a man involved in an industrial accident near Eddystone Avenue and Oakdale Road in North York.

Toronto police say the man suffered serious injuries after a fall on an industrial site

Toronto police say a 65-year-old man is without vital signs after suffering serious injuries from a fall at White Gold Food in North York. (Gary Asselstine/CBC)

A 65-year-old man is without vital signs after an industrial accident in North York, Toronto police say.

Police received a call just before 1 p.m. about a man having fallen at an industrial site near Eddystone Avenue and Oakdale Road, Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto.

Hopkinson said the man was reportedly unconscious and not breathing after the fall. Someone at the scene was able to get him breathing before emergency services arrived, but his breathing remained erratic.

Toronto Fire said the man fell off either a ladder or a forklift while painting at White Gold Food, a food manufacturing company that produces Indian frozen snacks, sweets. 

Paramedics performed CPR and the man is being transported to a trauma centre.


 
