Man, 65, without vital signs after industrial accident in North York

A 65-year-old man is without vital signs after an industrial accident in North York, Toronto police say.

Police received a call just before 1 p.m. about a man having fallen at an industrial site near Eddystone Avenue and Oakdale Road, Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto.

Hopkinson said the man was reportedly unconscious and not breathing after the fall. Someone at the scene was able to get him breathing before emergency services arrived, but his breathing remained erratic.

Toronto Fire said the man fell off either a ladder or a forklift while painting at White Gold Food, a food manufacturing company that produces Indian frozen snacks, sweets.

Paramedics performed CPR and the man is being transported to a trauma centre.