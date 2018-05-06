Man, 49, charged after allegedly stealing Uber driver's car, hitting vehicles near Union Station

Police have charged a man after he allegedly stole an Uber driver's car while under the influence, and crashed into a number of other other cars outside Union Station on Friday night.

Around 8:22 p.m., a 49-year-old Toronto man allegedly jumped into a 46-year-old Uber driver's vehicle when the driver left the car unattended in the area of Union Station.

After hitting several vehicles, police allege the suspect left the car, fleeing on foot while being pursued by GO Transit officers. (Rob Krbavac/CBC News)

In a release, police say the suspect "struck a number of cars being driven in the area" before getting out of the car and fleeing on foot, pursued by GO Transit officers. He was arrested shortly after.

Some people in the damaged cars were hurt, but as the injuries were all minor no one was taken to the hospital, police say. No pedestrians were struck.

The suspect is facing a number of charges, including theft under $5,000, driving while impaired and under suspension, and four counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.