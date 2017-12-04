A 41-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Peel police confirm.

#PRPMVC Hurontario/Brunel #Mississauga. Police, EMS on scene. One party being transported to a local hospital, unknow condition at this time. Road closures in area - northbound Hurontario between Brunel and Aldridge. Call received at 5:39pm. — @PeelPoliceMedia

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital shortly after the accident.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Brunel Road and Hurontario Street.

Media officers on scene pedestrian struck at Hurontario St and Brunel Rd #Mississauga pic.twitter.com/oqTTo9qAOO — @PeelPoliceMedia

Roads in the area are closed to allow for an investigation. Police say the driver of the vehicle has remained at the scene.

Police have not yet released further details about the victim or the investigation.