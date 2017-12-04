A 41-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Peel police confirm. 

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital shortly after the accident.  

The incident occurred near the intersection of Brunel Road and Hurontario Street. 

Roads in the area are closed to allow for an investigation. Police say the driver of the vehicle has remained at the scene. 

Police have not yet released further details about the victim or the investigation. 