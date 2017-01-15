A 24-year-old man is dead after a car crashed into a streetlight near Bramalea City Centre in Brampton on Saturday night.

Const. Mark Fischer, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said the man was driving a yellow Toyota Celica eastbound on Clark Boulevard just east of Dixie Road when he lost control and crashed into a streetlight at about 11:30 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Fischer said police do not know why the man lost control or what happened before the crash.

"There's no clear reason yet," Fischer told CBC Toronto.

He said alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor, but an autopsy will be done to rule it out.

The man was "probably going over the speed limit," Fischer said. He said travelling 80 or 90 kilometres on winter roads would be enough to cause such a crash.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have seen the car driving before the crash to call (905) 453-3311 and ask for Peel police's major collision bureau.

#PRP remain onscene of over night single vehicle collision which occurred on Clark Dr & Peel Centre, MCB continue to investigate pic.twitter.com/0BljEY1CIR — @PeelPoliceMedia

A section of Clark Boulevard remains closed while officers investigate.