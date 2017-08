Peel Regional Police say a man in his 20s was killed after a shooting in Mississauga early Saturday morning.

Police say they received a call about at 7:49 a.m. for a shooting incident in the area of The Collegeway and Ridgeway Drive.

Once on scene, police said the man succumbed to his injuries.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information can contact Peel Regional Police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121 Ext. 3205.