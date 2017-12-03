A 21-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in what investigators believe was a "targeted" incident at a Scarborough apartment complex on Sunday morning.

Police say several gunshots were fired around 10:30 a.m. in a hallway of the six-storey building at Eglinton Avenue East and Mason Road, near Markham Road.

Toronto Police Service Det. Hank Insinga told reporters that the suspect followed a tenant through the secure entrance of the east end building and headed up to the third floor where he allegedly shot the victim up to a dozen times before fleeing down the north stairwell and out into the parking lot.

Insinga estimates the suspect was inside for about eight minutes.

"I'm glad no one else was struck by any of these stray rounds," he said, noting that other residents didn't appear to be in the hallway at the time.

Insinga added that it's too early in the investigation to determine if the shooting took place in the hallway or in the apartment that the victim had been renting with several other people.

"I don't even know if he knocked on the door yet or whether they encountered each other in the hallway," he said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Toronto paramedics say gunshots were fired around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex along Eglinton Avenue East at Mason Road. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

No other people were injured in the shooting, according to police. They say a female was also home at the time and that it is not immediately clear what her relationship is to the victim.

Jennifer O'Toole, who lives in the building, told CBC Toronto she heard the shots go off before leaving her apartment.

"It was loud. I've never heard gunshots like that before," she said.

"I didn't know they were gunshots until I came downstairs and saw the body."

She says the man was shot multiple times in the head.

Homicide detectives are looking for a male suspect, who they describe as wearing a dark coloured hoodie and pants.