Toronto police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man in connection to a series of fires set in the Junction area over the last two months.

Officers said that between Oct. 6 and Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to a number of fires, one of which seriously injured a person with first and second-degree burns.

The fires prompted a heightened police presence in the neighbourhood and caused Toronto Fire to hold a town-hall meeting with the community to focus on fire prevention and safety.

Police say several of these fires were started by lighting garbage bins and furniture on front porches and the estimate there are thousands of dollars in damages.

The accused faces five counts of arson causing damage to property and two counts of arson having disregard for human life.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Friday morning.