A 19-year-old Mississauga man faces multiple charges after a 21-year-old woman was struck by an SUV travelling the wrong way in Baldwin Village early Thursday.

Police were called to the area of College and Huron streets just before 2:30 a.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been struck.

The woman was trying to cross Huron Street on the north side of College Street when she was hit by a 2014 Toyota RAV4 travelling northbound in the southbound lanes, according to Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe.

She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver has been charged with: criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop after an accident, impaired driving causing bodily harm and operating a vehicle over a blood-alcohol level of 80 mgs.

Police caught up with the driver of the SUV nearby, according to Stibbe. Alcohol appears to have been a factor in the incident, Stibbe said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.