A man came back to a McDonald's at the Malvern Town Centre this morning with a hatchet following a fight with another man.

Toronto police were called to the mall around 9:45 a.m.

Police received a report saying a man had entered the restaurant with a hatchet and other people were screaming and running out of the business.

Officers say a fight broke out between two men. After the fight one of the men left the restaurant and came back with a hatchet and was acting aggressively. When the second man saw the hatchet, he fled.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man wielding the hatchet.

He had sustained injuries from the fight.

Toronto paramedics were initially called to the mall for reports of someone injured, but the ambulance was cancelled.

Police say they are looking for the second man who fled the restaurant. It's unclear whether the second man was struck by the hatchet.

Police continue to investigate.

