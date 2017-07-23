A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Scarborough's Malvern neighbourhood Sunday evening.

Toronto police say they received multiple calls about the sounds of gunshots in the Empringham Drive and McLevin Avenue area around 6:45 p.m.

That's where officers located a man without vital signs.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures but the victim was pronounced dead on scene, Dep. Commander Evert Steenge told CBC Toronto.

Police officers could be seen going door to door in the Malvern neighbourhood after a shooting Sunday evening left one man dead. (Adrian Cheung/CBC)

There is no word yet on any suspects. Police say their homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

The fatal shooting took place just minutes away from a double-homicide that took place at a backyard barbecue party in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It's unknown if the incidents are at all related, but police are investigating the possibility.

Update: victim, man in his 20s has been pronounced dead at the scene. @TPSHomicide team has now taken over the investigation. #GO1323827^adc — @TPSOperations