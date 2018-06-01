Canine unit wraps up search of Bruce McArthur-linked property where 7 bodies were buried

Toronto police have wrapped up their canine searches of a property linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Investigators believe McArthur did landscaping work at the home on Mallory Crescent and used the property to store equipment.

With the help of cadaver dogs, investigators say they have recovered the remains of seven men buried in planters around the home.

McArthur, a 66-year-old self-employed landscaper, has been charged in connection with the disappearances of a number of men, many of them connected to Toronto's Gay Village.

McArthur is accused of killing these eight men. Top row, from left to right, Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, and Abdulbasir Faizi, 44. Bottom row, from left to right: Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, 37, Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58. (CBC/Toronto Police Service)

Ongoing searches

In addition to the Mallory Crescent location, Toronto police have used cadaver dogs to search dozens of other properties where McArthur is believed to have worked.

Investigators also pored over McArthur's apartment in Thorncliffe Park.

Forensic teams wrapped up their meticulous search of the apartment in mid-May. They collected around 1,800 exhibits and took around 18,000 photographs of the scene.

Lead investigator Det.-Sgt Hank Idsinga says his teams are now conducting follow-up investigations to determine if further property searches will be required.

McArthur is scheduled to make his next court appearance on June 22, two days after a judicial pretrial.