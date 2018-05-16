2 men charged with attempted murder after North Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police have charged two men in connection with a shooting incident in the area of Finch Avenue West and Duncanwood Drive on April 30.

The two men, aged 27 and 23, face a combined total of 20 charges including four counts each of attempted murder

Police say that around 8 p.m. on April 30, the accused, who were armed with a semi-automatic weapon, drove a vehicle to a residential high-rise building in the Finch Avenue West and Duncanwood Drive area.

The men followed another male who was driving in the area with his wife and two young children, ages one and two, before firing several shots at the vehicle. The victim, who was hit in the shoulder, managed to flee in his vehicle.

Following the shooting, members of the Area Field Command Investigative Support Unit (AFCISU) commenced an investigation and the suspects were arrested on Sunday, May 13 during the execution of warrants.

Police say they were arrested without incident but large quantities of marijuana and cocaine were seized during the execution of the search warrants.