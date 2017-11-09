A 26-year-old Mississauga man is in serious condition after a shooting near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue, according to Peel Regional Police.

The call came in at 6:45 p.m. from Acorn Place and Elia Avenue where police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, said Const. Bally Saini. 

The man was transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition. 

Police are investigating but have made no arrests. 