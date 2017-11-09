A 26-year-old Mississauga man is in serious condition after a shooting near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue, according to Peel Regional Police.

Media Officers are on scene - male victim is in serious but stable condition and has been transported to Trauma Centre — @PeelPoliceMedia

#PRP area of Acorn Pl/Elia Av for shooting. 1 make victim unknown injuries updates to follow — @PeelPoliceMedia

The call came in at 6:45 p.m. from Acorn Place and Elia Avenue where police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, said Const. Bally Saini.

The man was transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Police are investigating but have made no arrests.