Toronto police say a pedestrian was left with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue Sunday evening.

Police say they received numerous calls notifying them about an injured pedestrian at Yonge Street and Erskine Avenue around 6:30 p.m., with some calls saying the pedestrian was thrown a few metres.

There were conflicting reports about which vehicle stuck the pedestrian, but police say the vehicle, a small car, remained on scene.

Paramedics confirmed to CBC Toronto that the pedestrian was a male but was unable to confirm his age.

The victim was taken to the nearest trauma centre with the help of police and paramedics.

Yonge Street was closed in both directions from Castlefield and Broadway avenues for an investigation. It has since reopened.